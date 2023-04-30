Realized dream. The story of Helen Allen, a 77-year-old pensioner who lives in the Foxland Grange retirement home in Wolverhampton in Great Britain, has gone viral in the past few hours.

The woman had long dreamed of having a tattoo on her skin. The reason? Her late boyfriend, Keith Mitchell, was a motorcyclist and had a few that she loved dearly. And so the desire to make her skin inimitable was born in her but, due to one reason or another, the years have passed and she has never done it.

But luckily for her, her wish came true. As? Thanks to the owners of the nursing home where she stays who decided to set up a large wish tree in the hall, where the elderly could hang their most hidden wishes, in the hope that they could come true.

Each month, the employees of the nursing home make a commitment to make an elderly person’s wish come true. And a few days ago it was Helen’s turn. When the employees read that she wanted a tattoo, they thought it was a joke and therefore went to ask the person concerned if anyone had changed the note… but the woman confirmed everything.

Once it was ascertained that the desire was the right one, as told by the Daily Star, the employees started looking for a tattoo artist. When they went to see Garth, he heard Helen’s story and decided to get her a free tattoo. A small butterfly embellished with a floral decoration that satisfied the customer 100%. “It’s a dream come true, finally my Keith will be proud of me. I don’t know why he didn’t do it sooner. And to those who say it hurts, I answer: I didn’t feel anything, ”said Helen, visibly moved.