Fox 8: 73-year-old US veteran was beaten during a trip to New Orleans

An elderly US Marine veteran was injured in a brutal attack while on a trip to New Orleans. About it reported fox channel 8.

As journalists found out, 73-year-old Dale Ball arrived in New Orleans, where he planned to spend his honeymoon. The tourist was beaten in the toilet at the bus station on the morning of 12 August. The man was found in a pool of blood, his jaw and eye socket wall were broken. The motive for the crime was not specified.

A station guard apprehended a suspect named John Pittman as he tried to flee the scene. The man resisted, but a security officer subdued him with pepper spray.

According to the channel, Ball was diagnosed with a serious concussion and swelling of the brain. He is still unconscious in the hospital.

“I was angry. Very evil. How could you attack an elderly gentleman? Ball’s daughter Trina Balderson protested. It is noted that the veteran’s family does not know how long his recovery will take.

