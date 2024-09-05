Imagine a group of elderly Russians, with the serious and determined look, gathered in a small living roomrecording a message for President Vladimir Putin. But it’s not your usual appeal for local issues or demands for better pensions. This time, their message looks much further, toward the stars.

In a video released on Telegram, which has quickly having made the rounds on the web, one of the elders addresses directly to Putin with an unusual and dramatic request: to save two American astronauts stranded on the Space Station International. “I’ve been in trouble for two months,” he explains the mansurrounded by four women who nod gravely. “Their Boeing suffered a breakdown on the way. The engines failed, but I am succeeded in some way to get to the International Space Station. Now, they don’t know how to get back. We ask you to help them.”

A message that comes from afar

The appeal, which could seem like the plot of a film by science fictionis instead real and is part of a series of propaganda videos in which elderly Russians discuss seemingly random topics, but always in a tone solemn and patriotic. In the past, these videos have touched on themes such as vindication of Alaska or accusations against the United States for the sabotage of the gas pipeline Nord Stream. But this time, the focus has shifted to the sky, where two American astronauts are facing a space adventure that threatens to turn into a nightmare.

The fragile line between propaganda and reality

Behind this appeal lies an uncomfortable truth: the recent failures of the spacecraft Starliner Boeing have left the NASA with few options to bring their astronauts home. Despite the close cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos regarding the International Space Station, the possibility of Russian intervention was not mentioned officially. While the videos propaganda strengthen the image of Putin and the Russian space program, the reality is that the United States is working hard to find a solution, probably using a capsule SpaceX.

An Uncertain Future in Space

As this strange and touching appeal circulates online, one question remains: what will be the next chapter of this space saga? The Russiawith its glorious history in space, seems to be facing a moment of uncertainty just as United States And China pushes the accelerator on space exploration.

And while the old Russians ask Putin to make a heroic gesture, the world watches and waits. The cosmos is vast and mysterious, but right now, the spotlight is on a group of astronauts stranded up there, and how Earth’s politics will decide to resolve the situation.