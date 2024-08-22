15.6% of Brazilians are over 60 years old; a survey by the institute estimates that this number will more than double by 2070

The elderly population surpassed the number of teenagers and young adults aged 15 to 24, according to data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released this Thursday (22.Aug.2024).

Data based on 2023 shows that the total number of people over 60 years of age corresponds to 15.6% of the population. The age group from 15 to 24 years old represents 14.8% of Brazilians.

The institution estimates that by 2070 the percentage of the elderly population will be more than double the current figure, reaching 37.8%. On the other hand, the younger age group will fall to 9.2%.

Read the population percentages in 2023:

0 to 14 years: 20.1%;

15 to 24: 14.8%;

25 to 39: 23.3%;

40 to 59: 26.2%;

60 plus: 15.6%.

Read the IBGE projection for 2070: