This is the sad story of one old Persian cat trapped in a box. Her previous family had decided to get rid of her as they do with an object that is no longer used. Treating it as if it were a waste to be left on the roadside. And in fact they found it in a box left on a sidewalk in the city.

There is a shelter in Scotland that seeks a forever home for an abandoned Persian cat on the street next to a garbage can. They found it outside the church of Belhelvie, in Scotland, by some residents. Lucy, as the Persian cat is called, was stuck.

Someone had left Lucy in a box and left her there, not caring about her anymore. Luckily she was rescued by rescuers from the Scottish SPCA, who immediately took her to the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue Centerto take care of her.

Lucy had long been neglected. Her health was very bad, her fur was matted. According to the shelter staff, she must have been around 16 years old. At that age she should just enjoy her family and her home forever, not be on the street.

Volunteers shaved her completely. And then they removed the teeth due to a dental disease. After months of rehabilitation today Lucy is better and despite the aches of old age she is slowly healing in the wounds of her body.

Elderly Persian cat trapped in a box, health conditions improve

The SPCA said that now Lucy can find her new home, where she can live the most intense years of her life, hoping it will still be very long and certainly better than the one she lived with the previous owners. Who have always ignored it.

Louise Griese, director of the center where she is still staying, hopes that soon Lucy will find her forever home.