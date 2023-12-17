Elderly people with dementia who fall out of bed and break bones. Elderly people who don't get changed for hours. At the Kalorama nursing home in Berg en Dal, the shortage of staff is so acute that the care is dramatically poor, according to research by De Gelderlander. Employees and family members reveal distressing conditions. “I often go home with tears in my eyes, wondering how I will find people the next day.”

