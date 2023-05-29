Just walk outside and rest on a bench in the sun; elderly people with dementia complaints who live in a Gorcums nursing home can now also do so. They have recently been allowed to go wherever they want, because the doors of the closed departments are now open. “Everyone has to get used to it, but our residents are visibly happier.”
Anja Broeken
Latest update:
11:48
