Turin, rescuers found her in a lake of blood and despite all attempts they failed to save her

Treagedia at the gates of Turin: a retiree took a stick And hit his wife in the head with unprecedented violence. How many shots Giovenale Aragnoa 73-year-old retiree, has inflicted on her, only the investigations ordered by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office will say precisely but what is certain is that Silvana Arena, 73 years old too, has been unable to defend herself from that blind fury that her husband has poured out on.

Rescuers found it in a lake of blood and despite all attempts they failed to save her. The theater of yet another femicide, seems to have exploded at the end of a quarrel, is the home of the elderly couple, in a quiet residential area, on the outskirts of Turin.

He originally from Fossano (Cuneo), she from Cuneo; they have two daughters. A couple like many others, according to the neighbors, incredulous and looking for reasons they can’t find. Theirs is an apartment in a condominium, in Venaria Reale, in a building in via Sandre, at number 14. A popular neighborhood almost on the border with the Madonna di Campagna district of the Piedmontese capital, in its northernmost part.

The neighbors gave the alarm and it would have been they, according to a first version of events, to call 112. They would have heard a quarrel between the two spouses. The umpteenth according to some witnesses, who however all speak of stories collected by others and not of direct testimonies.

Then silence. Too much silence. Aragno himself, after killing his wife, would have alerted 112, speaking of a generic attack. The reality came out when the carabinieri entered the house and found themselves confronted with what had happened. The body of the old woman lying on the ground in a lake of blood. And not far away, the military recovered the stick that the man used to kill his wife. A 66 cm long wooden stick, which Aragno kept at home. The man was immediately arrested and taken to the Ivrea prison. According to a very early reconstruction of the incident, the woman was hit while she was trying to reach the balcony of the apartment.

Perhaps, as investigators speculate, he was trying to get out for help. She didn’t make it in time. The fury of her husband gave her no escape. The quarrel, again according to the first findings of the carabinieri, would have started in the bedroom. The two began to argue aloud.

Among the reasons that have often generated disagreements in the couple there seem to be family issues, health issues of one of the daughters, which have raised concerns over the years. Something, yesterday morning, however, caused the 73-year-old’s fury to be unleashed, who before his wife could ask for help began to hit her with the stick, perhaps the same one he sometimes used to invite the neighbors upstairs to lower the volume of the television. Aragno, with a clean record and a former representative of mechanical tools, had been retired for some time, as was his wife, who was once a clerk.

He is described by the other inhabitants of the building as a subject that is sometimes too nervous. However, he had never given any major problems.

In short, no one expected such a thing. Investigators suspect that these disagreements have been going on for some time; but nothing that could suggest what happened this morning. The body of the elderly woman was taken to Ivrea for the investigation of the case, which is handled by prosecutor Daniela Piergianni.

“Today we were shaken by the terrible news of a murder that took place in the home and who saw Mrs. Silvana Arena die from blows of sticks following a quarrel with her husband “said the mayor of Venaria Reale, Fabio Giulivi.” A moving thought – he continues – we address to the victim and his family for this gesture of madness, which leaves all our city community stunned and upset “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

