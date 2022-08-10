People over 80 years old were 46% of those killed by covid in July. The percentage is the highest of the entire pandemic.

The data reinforces the trend observed in recent months that, as the trend of lower mortality among those infected with the coronavirus continues, severe cases are concentrated in the most fragile groups: older and immunosuppressed.

The age group that includes everyone over 60 years old was in 85% of the 4,621 deaths in July, also a record.

“As vaccination made everyone more protected, the elderly account for a proportionately greater share of deaths. It’s difficult for someone under 60 to have a serious picture of covid “says Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of the platform Influenza.

Most of those killed by covid in July (57%) had a 3rd dose of vaccine booster. This is because the majority of the population is vaccinated. It also happens because the most fragile group and most present in deaths (elderly), is also the one with the highest proportions of immunization.

That does not mean that the vaccine is not working.

It is possible to see how much vaccination prevented deaths by analyzing them by age group.

People without a vaccine, for example, represent less than 1% of the population over 80 years of age. At the same time, they accounted for 11% of those killed in July by covid in this age group.

The same dynamics (without vaccine occupying a greater proportion of deaths) is observed in all age groups).

The above comparison uses vaccination data from LocalizaSus and population projections from IBGE for 2022 to calculate the rate of people vaccinated in the population. Because of the Census delay, it is possible that there are inaccuracies.

Below, you can see vaccination coverage by age group:

The project Influenzafrom Fiocruz, made statistical weightings in report recent report on the topic to minimize this Census outdating.

The comparison more accurately identifies the effect of the vaccine by calculating a rate of severe covid cases (hospitalization or death) by age group. The conclusion is the same: the most vaccinated have a lower risk.

According to Infogripe data (which cover the period from the beginning of June to the beginning of July), in all age groups the rate of hospitalization or death by covid is lower among those who received a booster and higher among those who are not vaccinated.

The unvaccinated, in contrast, have a higher mortality rate in all age groups.

Not having a vaccine, in the case of the elderly, is related to a doubled risk in relation to those who have a booster dose.

Fiocruz data show that, in the case of other age groups, the risk of serious cases goes from triple to 11 times (among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years).

THE RISK OF AGE

Infogripe data clearly show the main lethality factor when you get covid. The group that had the most hospitalizations or deaths was people over 80 years without vaccine. There were 208 such cases in July per 100,000 inhabitants.

Elderly people in the same age group with the vaccine up to date (at least 3 doses) have the risk reduced by half: 111 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. Even so, this rate is still much higher than for any other age group.

The rate of a 40-year-old person without a vaccine, for example, was 9.8 serious cases per 100,000 Brazilians, less than a tenth of the rate for people over 80 years old.

Young people are even less at risk. Fiocruz calculated 4.4 hospitalizations or deaths for every 100,000 unvaccinated people aged 18 to 29. That is, the risk of someone aged 80 years vaccinated having a serious case of covid is 50 times that of a young person without a vaccine.

In this same comparison, the risk of a vaccinated elderly person aged 60 to 69 years of having a severe case is twice the risk of an unvaccinated young person.

The bottom line is that the vaccine protects in all age groups, but getting older increases the risk exponentially.

ELDERLY CARE

Vaccination reduced the mortality of all age groups in the pandemic. As a result, Brazil is experiencing general relaxation. But there are strong reasons for those of advanced age not to neglect protective measures.

“This population responds worse to vaccines and is at greater risk of immune escape. It is the elderly and immunosuppressed who will continue to suffer the most.”, says Alberto Chebabo, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

infectious disease specialists consulted by the Power 360 list 3 main factors for which risk reduction was lower among older adults:

immunosenescence – any vaccine (for any disease) is less effective in the elderly population;

any vaccine (for any disease) is less effective in the elderly population; drop in effectiveness – the effectiveness of the vaccine reduces as time passes. The elderly are those who took the 3rd booster dose for a longer time and there is lower adherence to the 4th dose;

the effectiveness of the vaccine reduces as time passes. The elderly are those who took the 3rd booster dose for a longer time and there is lower adherence to the 4th dose; weakest group – this population is already the one most at risk of being hospitalized for other diseases. Many get sick from covid at the same time they have other ailments that lead them to death.

The current stage of the pandemic is the one with the lowest mortality for all. However, as the virus circulates more (and this year 2022 has already broken all records for cases), more people get sick and the less protected of advanced age are at increased risk.

“It is very important that this group takes the 2nd booster dose. Low adherence to this vaccine is harming the elderly. Many began to question the reason for another vaccine at a time when the pandemic is less severe. But this population continues to have an increased risk of serious illness”, says immunologist Rachel Stucchi, from Unicamp.