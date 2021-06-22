Covid, in a pandemic a massacre of the elderly and non self-sufficient not only in the RSA. 30 organizations throughout Italy denounce

We cannot and must not forget what happened during the covid health emergency RSA both in similar structures, and also in their own homes due to lack of assistance and health care. The “Coordination for the right to health for sick and non self-sufficient elderly people” takes to the streets in one national demonstration, Saturday 26 June in Bologna, in Piazza Re Enzo, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Are approximately 30 organizations throughout Italy who joined and organized delegations from dozens of cities and different regions. Focus is the complaint that sick and hospitalized elderly are not citizens of B series, to be kept segregated, but have the same rights as all citizens, not only for assistance and health care, but for the quality of life, including the basic right to go out and associate with relatives and friends. It is absurd that for 16 months family members have not been able to enter the nursing homes, despite the vaccines and the measures adopted, the associations assert.

The Coordination rejects the hypothesis of a law that discriminates against chronically ill elderly who are not self-sufficient, considering them only from the point of view of assistance and “dumping” them outside the health service sector. “Not to forget!” it is an appeal to the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, that calls for urgent interventions to be guaranteed with the resources of the Recovery Plan, in 4 points:

1) Strengthen local health services: hospitalization at home, local medicine, ADI (Integrated home care

2) guarantee the right to an economic contribution (care allowance) for health care for chronically ill non self-sufficient patients, so that they can ensure the services they need 24 hours a day and 365 days a year

3) reorganize health care in the RSAs (and replace the other Rp, Cra, structures) which must be part of the health service chain; reduce hospitalization fees; ensure agreements without a waiting list and the participation of family members and citizens’ committees; apply the public health contract to all health and social health professionals

4)guaranteeing the taking charge of the ASL after being admitted to hospital or other health facility: enough with wild discharges! The full implementation of the law is also requested 833/1978 for all chronic non self-sufficient patients, including the elderly and Alzheimer’s patients.