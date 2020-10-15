A “second wave? Just bringing up the idea puts the staff in terrible tension. Because today he knows. He lived it. And he doesn’t want to relive it. In nursing homes, the traumatic suffering linked to the health crisis is still very palpable. This is what Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of Synerpa, the main union of private retirement homes, noted yesterday. Currently, a little more than 300 clusters are identified (with at least three residents sick with Covid), while the country has 7,000 nursing homes. “We are not in the same situation as in March and April. We continue to control the situation, assures Florence Arnaiz-Maumé. But with the inability to know what it will be in four weeks. “ She points out that the vast majority of cases that test positive are asymptomatic. For the others, the symptoms remain relatively moderate. Nothing to do, there either, with what the nursing homes experienced this spring.

The concern is nevertheless very present. And Synerpa is calling for institutions for the elderly to fall under the government’s number one priority in order to test 100% of residents and staff. “Unfortunately, we did not win our case”, deplores the union official, who notes “Inequalities in the face of tests depending on the territories”. Yet she insists: “We must have access to the tests quickly, it is a major issue to treat correctly, to confine quickly if necessary. ” In this sense, Synerpa will take action with regional health agencies to obtain a partnership with large laboratories. The union has also asked the government to require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against influenza for this season, without success.

“Random policies”

Regarding masks, the union official recalls that, since September 30, the state has decided to stop its supply. It is now up to the operators to ensure the cost. “We obtained their reimbursement from the government in nursing homes. On the other hand, in home services, they are not distributed. They still represent the poor relation of the device since the masks are not supported by health insurance. Here too, policies are random depending on the department. “ Same observation at AD-PA. The association of directors serving the elderly notes a “Extremely degraded situation” what continue to be experienced by home care professionals “While they have also been fighting the coronavirus from the first hour”. Synerpa is asking the government to perpetuate the supply of masks for establishments and services, at least until December 31.

Florence Arnaiz-Maumé specifies that, since September, the crisis units have been reactivated, in particular the care commission which brings together all the doctors from the different networks. However, no question for the union to speak of re-containment. This involves applying the Rebound ESMS protocol established by the executive in August, with very temporary and one-off re-containment, hence the advantage of being able to test everyone. “Where we apply this protocol, things are going rather well”, she notes, specifying that territories are placed under high vigilance, such as Île-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Occitanie and the Paca region.

Nadège Dubessay