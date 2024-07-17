Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/16/2024 – 21:35

The federal government’s Operation Virtue, aimed at combating violence against the elderly, assisted 29,914 victims and arrested 480 suspects between June 10 and July 11 of this year. The action coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security had the support of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship and carried out 53,811 investigations in all states of the country. The report, released this Monday (15), also counts 7,744 complaints investigated, all via Disque 100 – Dial Human Rights. In total, 11,621 police reports were registered and 17,823 police procedures were instituted.

The Ministry of Justice invested more than R$2.4 million, which was used to pay daily allowances to the states, aiming to reinforce the police force to carry out the actions, which include investigations, overt action to repress crimes and lectures to raise awareness about caring for the elderly, due to their potentially fragile physical and emotional condition. The number of people who attended the lectures reached almost 1.5 million.

Related news:

The coordinator of Operation Virtue, Anderson Dutra Tebaldi, said that the numbers reveal the need to intensify actions aimed at combating violence against the elderly: “Unfortunately, the data is worrying and points to the need for us to continue focusing on investigating these crimes against the elderly population. It is necessary to hold those who commit the crimes accountable and guarantee the physical and psychological integrity of the elderly population,” he assessed.

The integrated actions were also carried out by the state secretariats of Public Security, through the Civil Police, Military Police, Fire Departments, as well as official criminal expertise bodies and other partners.

“The goal is for elderly people to have access to and information about their rights, and not to be victims of any type of violence. Elderly people deserve respect, care, affection, attention, appreciation, acceptance, protection, love and never to be victims of any type of violence,” highlighted the delegate of the Civil Police of Espírito Santo, Cláudia Dematté.

The head of the Elderly Protection Police Station in São Luís, Maranhão, José Antonio Alvares Mendes Sobrinho, said that the action aims to comply with the Elderly Statute and other legislation, in addition to preventing new cases of violence.

“Operation Virtue has become a positive milestone in the national calendar of attention to the most vulnerable groups in society, notably the elderly, presenting increasingly better results in tackling this social problem, carried out each year, giving us the conviction that we are on the right track so that the elderly in this country are respected, cared for and have all their rights observed by Brazilian society, so that they can grow old and live this important phase of life with joy and dignity and with their rights assured”, he explained.

Dial 100

In addition to toll-free calls, Disque Direitos Humanos also receives reports of human rights violations via WhatsApp (61) 99611-0100; Telegram (type “direitoshumanosbrasil” in the app’s search); and on the National Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office page, at site from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship. Reports are free, anonymous and receive a protocol number so that the complainant can track the progress directly with Dial 100.

Operation Virtue

This is the second edition of Operation Virtue. The first was in October 2023, lasting 30 days, and resulted in more than 5,300 complaints investigated, 11,500 victims assisted, more than a thousand suspects taken to police stations, 6,600 police reports were registered, with 200 people arrested.