Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 21:41

A 76-year-old man, who survived the bus accident near Itapetininga (inland São Paulo), in which 10 people died in the early hours of last Friday, the 5th, was arrested by the Military Police during the accident.

According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), the police found that there was an arrest warrant against the man, issued by the Buri District.

The case was registered as a wanted man’s capture at the city’s 2nd DP, but the department did not inform the reason for the elderly man’s arrest and whether he was still in custody as of this Saturday, the 6th.

The tourist bus collided with a concrete pillar in the early hours of Friday, at km 171 of the Professor Francisco da Silva Pontes Highway, heading north. At least 10 people died and another 16 suffered serious or moderate injuries.

According to the São Paulo State Transportation Agency (Artesp), the bus driver reported that the vehicle suddenly suffered a mechanical failure, causing the steering to lock. Without control of the vehicle, he ended up crashing into a pillar of the Jornalista José Carlos Tallarico viaduct.

According to the Fire Department, the bus had 48 occupants: 10 died, 16 were rescued and taken to hospitals in Itapetininga and Sorocaba, and the others were treated by medical teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu); from the concessionaire CCR, which manages the highway; or ambulances from neighboring municipalities.

On social media, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) lamented the accident. “With great regret, I pray to God to comfort the hearts of these families and give strength so that the injured can recover as soon as possible,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Tarcísio, the group was traveling to Aparecida, in the interior of the state, for leisure. The bus was in good standing with Artesp and the Highway Police, according to the government. (Giovanna Castro contributed)