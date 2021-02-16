A 78-year-old man was rescued by the Motril-based National Police after taking a fall in the hills above the town and being left unable to move.

It was 18.30h on Thursday the 11th of this month that the police were alerted to the fate of a man in his late 70s who had fallen into a hollow and remained their for six hours, unable to scale the sides.

It was the son who had phoned 112 to say where his father had set off for, which was the shrine near the Ronda del Poniente, and that he had not returned,

Given the weather conditions typical of this time of year, the police set out immediately, accompanied by the son, in search of the victim.

They eventually found him lying at the bottom of the depression, unable to move. As soon at they had examined him to make sure he had not injuries that required medical assistance (he was simply too weak to climb out), they took him back to his home in the care of his son.

