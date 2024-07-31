The utmost caution for drivers and pedestrians, at times, is not enough to avoid unpleasant incidents. Imagine when speeds become sustained and the braking distance becomes vertiginously extended in a completely inevitable way. What happened yesterday in the Capitoline province is keeping an entire family in great tension and suffering for the fate of a elderly invested yesterday evening.

There is still great anxiety about what happened yesterday, Tuesday 30 July, in Hostwhere a man was hit. A car hit him while he was driving along Viale Paolo Orlando, near the Roma Lido station. After the arrival of the rescue, the elderly man was rushed to the hospital, he is currently in critical condition and little is known about how and when he might be released from the hospital.

Ambulance; photo from archive

The accident occurred while the man was crossing the street. We are talking about an episode that occurred during the evening hours, near the Metromare of Rome Lido and near a petrol station. The elderly man, an eighty-five year old, was in front of an electronics shop when a Citroen, according to what was reported by ‘Canale Dieci’, hit him. invested.

Passersby and residents called the police just a few minutes after the incident. The agents of the Local Police of Rome Capitale quickly arrived on the scene, and began the surveys to reconstruct the incident and ensure the traffic flow of the area where the elderly man had been hit. From the initial reconstructions, the car did not appear to be proceeding at high speed, but the driver may have lost sight of some important landmarks on the road.

Together with the Local Police, the 118 emergency workers intervened on the spot. They helped the elderly man and transported him by ambulance to the hospital. In the impact, the man hit his head on the asphalt, suffering potentially very serious injuries and damage. His current conditionsin fact, they are very critical.