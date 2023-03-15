An 84-year-old man was found lifeless and in an advanced state of skeletonization at his home in Corigliano d’Otranto (Lecce). The son of the elderly man, a 60-year-old man, was taken by the carabinieri to the barracks, where he is being listened to. The suspicion is that he may have hidden his father’s body for about 10 months to continue collecting the pension, which has been collected.

The carabinieri and the coroner are at work on the spot. From an initial cadaveric examination, no obvious signs of violence would have emerged. The body was taken to the mortuary of Vito Fazzi in Lecce at the disposal of the judicial authority. From what is learned, the Municipality had been trying for some time to notify the elderly man of a warning so that he could secure a dangerous shelter in his home. As justification, the son allegedly replied that the elderly parent was abroad, in Switzerland.