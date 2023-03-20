Giuseppe Pedrazzini was not killed: thus, for the three suspects, the charge of murder falls. For relatives, however, the severity remains high

The results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the 77-year-old found in a well in Cerré Marabino di Toano. The man died of natural causes. For his daughter Silvia, his son-in-law Riccardo Guida and his wife Marta Ghilardini, the murder charge is therefore dropped.

One of the news stories that has attracted the most national attention in recent months is that related to find of the lifeless body of Giuseppe Pedrazzini.

The man, a 77-year-old pensioner, was found dead and in an advanced state of decomposition last May 11that the bottom of an agricultural well located on the family property in Cerré Marabino di Toano, in the province of Reggio Emilia.

Following the investigations, three people were arrested: his wife Marta Ghilardini, his daughter Silvia Pedrazzini and her husband, Richard Guide.

The three had initially been charged with three crimes: murder, concealment and suppression of a corpse and fraud against the state. The latter accusation was due to the fact that the three had continued to pocket the 77-year-old’s pension even after his death.

The autopsy

Obviously the Prosecutor had ordered a autopsy examination on the body of Giuseppe Pedrazzini. Examination carried out last November and the results of which were announced and made official in this period.

Apparently the death of the pensioner should be dated in the period from mid-February to mid-March 2022 and would have come for entirely natural causes.

This leads to two conclusions. The first is that what was said by Marta Ghilardini was confirmed, who had told the investigators that her husband was deceased March 8.

The second is that of course would decaythus, the crime of homocide for the three suspects.

The words of Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s relatives

The Rest of the Pug brought back the words and thoughts of the family members narrower than Pedrazzini.

For them, the seriousness of what the three suspects did does not decrease, even if they didn’t actually kill him. There sister-in-law Paulahe said:

Sure, they didn’t throw him alive down the well, but he was at their house, evidently they didn’t take care of him. They never let us know anything. Indeed, relatives of us, when we tried to get news, they told us that he was fine and they never let us talk to him on the phone. He was segregated, they told us a lot of stories, until the macabre discovery of the well.

Giuseppe’s brothers, nephews and sisters-in-law they demand justice and for the truth to emerge.