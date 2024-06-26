Emergency this morning in Coldirodi di Sanremo for an accident that occurred in a private garden where an 81-year-old man fell from a ladder while he was doing maintenance work. The emergency occurred in a house on Strada dei Pagliai. The elderly man, who appeared to doctors to be in very serious conditions, was intubated on site and transported to Santa Corona with the Grifo helicopter of the regional air rescue service.
#Elderly #man #falls #staircase #Sanremo #Santa #Corona #Pietra #Ligure
Leave a Reply