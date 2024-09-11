The long trail of road accidents that continues to plague and bloody the Italian roads seems to have no end. This time, the one who sadly paid the price was an 80-year-old, Augustus Bragantiniwho was traveling on the Transpolesana state road. The elderly man, after having driven the wrong way on board his van, fatally crashed into a truck.

wrong-way accident

All attempts to resuscitate the man were in vain: the violent impact he suffered decreed his immediate death.

The dynamics of the accident in which 80-year-old Augusto Bragantini lost his life

Yet another fatal road accident occurred during the morning of yesterday, Tuesday 10 September, at the height of Opean just before the Vallese exit, on the carriageway of the SS 434 towards Verona.

An 80-year-old man, Augusto Bragantini, entered the highway in the wrong direction, at the exit in the locality Feniletto. The elderly man was aboard his van when he crashed into an oncoming truck. An extremely violent impact followed, which proved fatal for the 80-year-old.

rescuers in action

The emergency services were immediately alerted, the 118 health workers and the firefighters promptly intervened on the site of the tragic collision. An air ambulance had also been sent to the scene, but unfortunately every attempt by the doctors and paramedics who intervened was ineffective in saving the man’s life. Bragantini died instantly.

The driver of the truck was fortunately unharmed by the collision which he could not avoid in any way.

80-year-old dies after head-on collision

At the scene of the road accident, in addition to the rescuers, the Carabinieri also intervened to carry out all the necessary surveys in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. Finally, the personnel of theAnasengaged in restoring road safety and recovering vehicles. The operations ended shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The article Elderly man enters the highway the wrong way, the epilogue is tragic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Elderly #man #enters #highway #wrong #epilogue #tragic #happened