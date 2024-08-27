Ciudad Juarez.- An elderly man died of natural causes at a nursing home this afternoon, authorities reported.

The senior citizen home is located at 1819 2 de Abril and Colombia Street in the El Barreal neighborhood.

Initially, the report was attended to by municipal agents who informed the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office, agents attended to corroborate that it was a death due to natural causes.

Relatives arrived at the scene and reported that the deceased was 60 years old and suffered from diabetes.

Since they had a funeral service, the body was released by the ministerial agents on site to a funeral company so that the family could carry out the funeral services.