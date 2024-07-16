Ciudad Juárez— A momentary lapse of attention while driving caused a man to wreck his car and knock down a metal streetlight pole last night in the Del Real neighborhood, reported operational personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

It was an accident that occurred on Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue and Popocatepetl, where Arturo AM, 78 years old, driver of a 2017 blue Nissan Sentra with license plates DUW405A, was traveling from west to east and crashed into the pole owned by the municipal government and knocked it down, according to a Traffic Safety agent.

The driver was assisted by traffic officers from unit 1035, because he received blows to the head due to the strong impact, but it was not necessary to transfer him to a hospital.

An adjuster, representing an insurance company that covers damages to third parties of those involved in the accident, came to answer for the damage to municipal property.