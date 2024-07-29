Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 20:43

A 71-year-old man was arrested for mistreating a pitbull dog on Friday morning, the 26th, in the Três Marias neighborhood, in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to the São Paulo State Public Security Department (SSP), military police and the Taubaté City Hall’s Animal Welfare Center were called to respond to the incident and found the animal without food or water. The dog was rescued to receive the necessary care.

“The dog’s owner was caught red-handed by the police,” said the SSP.

The man was taken to the Taubaté Police Station, where the case was registered as animal abuse. The crime is punishable by imprisonment of two to five years, in addition to a fine and prohibition of custody. As the elderly man’s identity was not revealed, his defense was not located. The case remains under investigation.