“Forgive me mom, I loved you so much“. These are the few words written on a sheet by Angelo Bellanova and left to afflict outside the farmhouse in Ceglie Massapica. In that house, the 55-year-old had hidden the lifeless body of his mother Maria in a freezer. Body later found by the Carabinieri last November 22nd.

In recent days, the news of the discovery of the lifeless body of a 82 year old woman within a freezer it shook an entire town, that of Ceglie Massapica, a small town in the province of Brindisi.

The woman’s name was Maria Prudenza Bellanova and for years she had been living with her son Angelo in that family cottage in Contrada Seppe Nisi.

To direct the Carabinieri towards that house, to carry out a check, had been i social services and some family membersafter weeks in which Angelo Bellanova continued to reject them and prevent them from entering.

The 55-year-old was immediately transferred to the barracks and from the beginning he has admitted his faults. Faults that would only concern the concealment of the body and not the murder.

To confirm the thesis supported by the man, the first results of the autopsy carried out by the coroners, which effectively confirmed the total absence on the body of the old woman of signs of violence or bruising.

Then, through his lawyer, Angelo Bellanova also explained i reasons that would have pushed him not to communicate the disappearance of his mother, the woman with whom he had always lived in complete symbiosis.

The note left by Angelo Bellanova

Apparently the man had fear of the judgment of his relatives. The lawyer, interviewed by Fanpage.ithe had stated:

My client reported that he found his mother dead. She then washed her body, dressed it, and watched over it for a day and night before hiding it in a freezer. He did so in the hope of postponing the moment of confrontation with family members. He was afraid of facing the stress of the funeral and the judgment of relatives, because they might have accused him of having badly looked after Mrs. Maria.

These days many have wanted to bring a flower to Signora Maria Prudenza, fixing it to the gate of the cottage where the bitter discovery was made.

Among the various flowers and tickets, one also appeared from Angelo himself, which is investigated on the loose for the crime of concealment of a corpse.

The man would have commissioned funeral home operators and had one written in the ticket simple sentence: “Forgive me mom, I loved you so much“.