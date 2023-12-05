In Europe, 1 in 3 people, regardless of age – according to the Global Report on Ageism – declares having been a victim of ageism, confirming the fact that age discrimination is a widespread phenomenon also due to the aging process of the population which affects many countries, including Italy. Older adults reported experiencing more discrimination based on age rather than gender, race or ethnicity. From this premise comes the Longevitas Foundation’s commitment to breaking down social and cultural barriers related to age, starting from the involvement of various stakeholders in a reflection on the topic, which is as important as it is neglected. The first appointment of this journey – according to a note – is the conference in the Senate ‘A roadmap against ageism: towards inclusive citizenship for all generations’, which took place today and was promoted by the Foundation with the contribution of Stannah.

“The WHO considers ageism the most widespread and socially accepted form of discrimination – declares Eleonora Selvi, president of the Longevitas Foundation – which the pandemic has further highlighted. More mature people are often represented as incapable and inefficient, creating a negative vision of longevity. For this reason it is necessary that all the authors of the institutional, economic, cultural world and the Third sector work together to produce a real change in vision, choices, language and representations. We ask for adequate policies, starting from the establishment of an Observatory national day and a national day dedicated to combating ageism, which represents the starting point for campaigns involving schools and the third sector”.

“The proposal for an observatory on ageism is welcome – underlines Daniela Sbrollini, vice president of the Senate’s Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work and Social Security Commission – Data is fundamental to understanding the phenomenon and combating it. Institutions and politics can do a lot to transform the country into a better place for people of all ages, supporting initiatives that promote active aging and greater integration between generations, supporting campaigns and initiatives such as those of the Foundation”.

“We need to raise awareness and raise collective consciences on the topic of active aging to enhance the elderly as a resource by preserving them in self-sufficiency through the strengthening of health promotion and prevention”, adds Senator Ignazio Zullo (FdI).” Breaking down barriers has always been a fundamental objective for Stannah – comments Giovanni Messina, Director of Southern Europe, Stannah – which promotes freedom of movement and autonomy inside and outside one’s home, through solutions capable of concretely improving the quality of life. One of the worst consequences of growing old is isolation, the feeling of no longer being able to be useful and of being marginalized. The partnership with the Longevitas Foundation is aimed at further strengthening our constant commitment to the valorization of older people, recognizing their role active in the growth and development of society”.

“Ageist practices range from the difficulty of finding work in the most mature phase of life to the abuse, mistreatment and scams that affect older people – concludes Aladar Ianes, vice-president of the Longevitas Foundation – The underestimation of the needs of the elderly and the effects of ageism on their health are dramatic from a psychological, behavioral and physiological point of view, also influencing healthcare costs. We need a culture that appreciates the skills of older workers, values ​​intergenerational relationships and recognizes the importance of the silver economy. Longevitas Foundation wants to promote a permanent debate on these issues with institutions, the world of business and communication.