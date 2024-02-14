“We have long supported the recognition of the family and community nurse as a strategic figure with respect to the new care needs of an increasingly elderly population made up of people with chronic and degenerative pathologies”. This was said by the national councilor of Fnopi – National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders, Carmelo Gagliano, this morning during the hearing at the X Senate Commission, as part of the discussion of the draft legislative decree containing provisions on policies in favor of elderly.

“Fnopi – explained Gagliano – has always maintained that to make the National Health Service more efficient it is necessary to activate real multi-professional socio-health teams where everyone must work together, each according to their own characteristics, but all on the same level, in a path that involves the patient, family and caregivers at the same time.” The objective, he specified, “is to provide citizens with everything they really need, designing new organizational models that are a continuum between the different moments ranging from prevention, to diagnosis and therapy”. Furthermore “it is necessary to adopt an incisive strategy in the management of support workers who now escape the control of nursing management, through the establishment of a register of support workers”.