A 60-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated abuse and kidnapping in Stella, in the province of Savona. The woman had called her 112 saying: “Come quickly, my mother is dead, it’s my fault!”. According to what has been ascertained, her daughter let her elderly mother live in a room of a few square meters and, to prevent her from incurring domestic accidents, she tied her to the bed with strings and dog collars in fabric and metal. To prevent her from leaving the room at night, the woman blocked the door with an iron bar.

The two women lived in an isolated house. Right from the start, the situation appeared so difficult that it was necessary to intervene on the spot by the deputy prosecutor Giovanni Battista Ferro and by specialized personnel from the Carabinieri of Savona. The investigators, once at home, found a situation of serious degradation and the bed in which the old woman slept was in very poor hygienic conditions. According to the first reconstruction of the facts, the elderly woman, severely debilitated, had also been tied to her bed the night before her death: her daughter had also blocked her hands. She probably tried to get up and died, perhaps from an illness. Her daughter, in a panic, cut the rope that tied her to the bed and tried in vain to revive her. She then called for help. For this she was arrested for kidnapping and aggravated family abuse.