An elderly couple have died after eating poisonous puffer fish in Malaysia, prompting their daughter to call for stricter laws to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

Ng Chuan Sing and his wife Lim Siew Guan, both in their 80s, unknowingly bought at least two pufferfish from an online seller, according to officials in the southern state of Johor.

On the same day, Lim fried fish for lunch and began experiencing “breathing difficulties and chills”. An hour after eating the meal, her husband Ng also started showing similar symptoms, they added.

The couple were rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, and Lim was pronounced dead the same night. Ng was in a coma for eight days, but his condition worsened and he died, said the couple’s daughter, Ng Ai Lee.

Ng demanded responsibility for his parents’ deaths and stricter laws in Malaysia, where at least 30 species of puffer fish are commonly found in the surrounding waters.

“Those responsible for their deaths must be held accountable in accordance with the law and I hope that the authorities will speed up the investigations,” Ng said. “I also hope that the Malaysian government will strengthen enforcement and help raise public awareness of pufferfish poisoning to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Malaysian law prohibits the sale of poisonous and noxious foods, such as puffer meat, and the offense carries a fine of RM10,000 (R$12,600) or imprisonment of up to two years.

Despite the dangers, the poisonous blowfish is sold in many Malaysian markets, experts said. “It is considered exotic and tends to attract consumers,” said Aileen Tan, a marine biologist and director of the Center for Marine and Coastal Studies at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“Once the puffer fish is cleaned and sold in slices, it’s almost impossible for the public to know what kind of fish they bought,” warned Tan. “As for sellers, it is debatable on their part whether they are aware (of the risks).”

“There needs to be more awareness of the risks of puffer fish consumption – perhaps authorities need to look for special certifications for sellers and suppliers,” she said.

Highly prized but deadly delicacy

Commonly referred to as ‘fugu’ – the Japanese term for puffer fish – puffer meat is prized as an expensive delicacy despite its deadly poison.

Fish organs, as well as skin, blood and bones, contain high concentrations of a deadly poison known as tetrodotoxin. Ingestion can quickly cause tingling around the mouth and dizziness, which can be followed by seizures, respiratory paralysis and death, medical experts say.

It is most commonly served in upscale Tokyo restaurants as sashimi and hot pot ingredients, but it has also gained popularity in countries such as South Korea and Singapore, where restaurants specializing in fugu operate.

Under Japanese law, fugu chefs must undergo extensive apprenticeships of up to three years before being licensed and authorized to handle and prepare fish for food. Incorrectly prepared fugu has been found to be one of the most frequent causes of food poisoning in Japan, according to the health ministry.

There is no known antidote for the venom.

Despite the danger and risks, fugu has grown in popularity especially among gourmets and thrill seekers and is now also consumed in countries outside of Japan – sometimes without regulation. In 2020, food poisoning killed three people in the Philippines after they ate puffer fish from a local steakhouse.

The Malaysian Ministry of Health said 58 poisoning incidents involving puffer fish consumption, including 18 deaths, were reported in the country between 1985 and 2023.

Photos shared by Ng on Facebook showed two pufferfish cooked by the couple – fried, headless and served on plates.

Their deaths sparked public outcry and outpouring of sympathy, authorities are investigating who sold them the fish.

“The state health district office has opened investigations under the Food Act 1983… . in a statement released on Sunday.

He added that his health department will hold discussions with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority, a government agency that oversees the country’s seafood supply, as well as local universities with expertise in fisheries.

“Information about pufferfish was also posted on the Ministry of Health’s Food Safety and Quality Facebook page,” Ling said.

“We urge the public to be careful when choosing their food, especially if it has known risks.”