The mayor of the Brazilian city of Minaso, Goias state, was filmed having sex with two women and the recording was made public ahead of the next elections. This is about writes Daily Star.

The scandal erupted over a seven-minute video showing a man identified as Carlos Alberto Lereya, 63, engaging in a threesome. A state police report said the women involved fondled the older man “until sexual activity began with the woman on the right and then with the woman who had been on the bed from the start.”

Police said the footage was recorded secretly on a mobile phone hidden under a “table, cupboard or chest of drawers.” The elderly man in the frame apparently did not know about it. Forensic experts found no evidence that the footage had been edited.

It is noteworthy that the recording was first made public during a debate in which the politician participated. It was demonstrated by Roger Seabra, Lereia’s rival in the mayoral elections. “What you are doing to me is simply inhumane. What you are doing to me is simply shameless,” Lereia said and demanded to return to the discussion of the city’s improvement.

Earlier, the former lover of the Minister of Culture of Italy Gennaro Sangiuliano made public a lot of compromising materials about him, obtained with the help of video recording glasses. In this way, the woman took revenge on the politician for the breakup.