Elderly care | The market took care of the elderly by the neck – a researcher tells how it happened

Olli Karsio, who has studied the marketing of services for the elderly, says that the care giants have become significant users of social power.

It wasn't a stated goal, but it just happened gradually. Private companies first came slowly and then rushed into the care of the elderly, when municipalities began to outsource the provision of services for the elderly from their own shoulders from the 1980s.

At the beginning of 2023, the responsibility for social and health care, and thus also services for the elderly, was transferred from municipalities to new welfare areas. They inherited from the municipalities the fact that nowadays more than half of the 24/7 service housing for the elderly is produced by the market, i.e. mainly by private companies and, for example, organizations.

The phenomenon has been studied by a doctor of social sciences Olli Karsiowhich argued about the marketing of services for the elderly at the end of February at the University of Tampere.

Karsio started researching services for the elderly in 2011 and has since been involved in several different research projects. Nowadays, he works as a chief inspector at the State Audit Office.

“Productization, fragmentation and competition do not fit Hoiva's logic in any way,” says Olli Karsio.

In municipalities or there was nothing nationally either a strategy or plan, for example, on what proportion of publicly funded services for the elderly could be privately produced, says Karsio.

Private companies were politely referred to as “extortionists”, but they turned out to be more than extortionists. Public service production also took influences from marketing into its own way of working.

Because of that, the inclusion of the market has irrevocably changed the almost completely public elderly service system, says Karsio.

In Hoiva, change has been seen as some kind of natural law, as a necessity. Marketing is allowed in Social Sciences, but not in basic education, for example.

“Hoiva's logic has been translated into something completely different. Services have long been productized, for example, by defining how many minutes something is done or how much someone can pay.”

Is it is it good or bad? If private companies operate more efficiently and economically thanks to the market mechanism, isn't it only good that similar operating methods spread to the public sector as well?

But elderly care is not just any product. Karsio distinguishes between care and treatment. In his opinion, caring cannot be made more efficient, unlike health care.

“Care is presence, creating a sense of security and human contact. Productization, fragmentation and competition do not fit Hoiva's logic in any way.”

Karsio does not mean that the care produced by the company is automatically inferior to the care provided by a public operator. Both sides have bad but also top quality units.

Hyvinvointiala Hali, an interest organization for private health companies, has done reports according to which the care provided by the public sector itself is on average one third more expensive than that provided by private service providers.

According to Karsio, there are several reasons behind it, including the differences between public and private collective agreements. In the public sector, nurses' salaries are higher. According to him, companies are certainly also skilled in how to do more with less, because they also have to make a profit from their operations.

Yet Until the 1990s, care in Finland and other Nordic countries was strictly under the control of the public sector. At that point, a series of law changes took place in Finland, which opened the possibility for municipalities to start outsourcing.

In Finland, the Social Welfare Act of 1984 made it possible for municipalities to transfer social services to the care of non-profit actors, for example organizations and associations. According to Karsio, they were strong players and innovated new services.

The key was that they received support for their operations from the ATM Association. With the support of RAY, service homes for the elderly were especially built in the 1980s and 1990s.

During the recession in 1993 in Finland, the state shares, i.e. the funding received by municipalities from the state, were reformed. Previously, with the help of central agencies, the state controlled exactly where the money went, but after the reform, they got more freedom to organize social services and use state contributions as they wished.

“The control of the state changed so that municipalities were able to outsource statutory services as well. At that point, companies started to join. At first, it was more small-scale, for example the production of housing services,” says Karsio.

“ Real estate has played a key role.

Karsio roughly divides the recent history of services for the elderly so that in the 1990s it was produced by organizations, in the 2000s by small companies and from the 2010s onwards by large companies, such as Attendo, Esperi Care and Mehiläinen. In their hard growth phase, they bought out small nursing home companies.

According to Karsio, real estate has played a key role in outsourcing. All the services that involve real estate have attracted private companies: in addition to services for the elderly, housing services for people with disabilities and mental health rehabilitation, among others, are largely provided by private companies, as well as foster care for child protection.

According to Karsio, the companies in the field are already so large that they have social power both at the level of the country and the welfare regions.

The regions have already seen what happens when a dependency relationship is formed with the former “tightener”: Yleisradio's MOT program told in January, that care companies dissatisfied with their compensation widely terminated contracts with welfare regions in order to negotiate new prices. The companies knew very well that there are no opportunities in the regions to suddenly take over services.

The Leppävaara senior center is a communal living unit. Residents at lunch in November 2023.

In the regions, efforts have been made to reduce round-the-clock service housing so that more and more elderly people end up in more affordable housing for community housing, which used to be called a service house. Nurses are not there around the clock.

Karsio says he was under the impression that the previous government's intention was to introduce community housing to supplement and increase current services. It looks like it will become a substitute for round-the-clock living.

Olli Karsio hopes that both the central administration and the welfare regions would think in the long term about how they want to organize the services and what the consequences of different choices might be.

“Long-termism has seemed to be lacking in decisions, as well as monitoring the situation. The change within the private sector happened very quickly. The legislation is still from the time of small family businesses, but now we have care giants,” says Karsio.

As a researcher, he follows, with growing confusion, the cuts announced by the welfare regions, where care for the elderly is saved, just like everything else. He asks who will take care of the elderly in the future.

“Relatives who are still of working age? The organization of services for the elderly has far-reaching social effects, much more far-reaching than can be seen from the regions' budgets. Services for the elderly are not seen as any kind of investment, but only as an expense item.”