Elderly care | The diaries of a dead Helsinki woman reveal the inconsolable suffering of an elderly person in need of help

When the home shrunk into a prison, elderly Siiri sought help. The senseless obstacles recorded in his diary tell of worrying problems in a graying Finland.

“Sometimes I could wait in bed until 11 o’clock in the morning. Sometimes the nurses came in the evening as early as 8 pm to put me to sleep. So I lay alone in my bed sometimes for up to 14 hours in the same position from night to morning.”

In summer The end of Siiri’s life, who died in Helsinki, was full of anxiety, loneliness and inability to exercise.

Unfortunately, it is not exceptional. When it comes to, for example, elderly people’s access to non-urgent round-the-clock care, Helsinki is the worst in the country. This is evident from the latest statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). The problems of the elderly in home care are also strongly related to the national labor shortage.