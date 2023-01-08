Sunday, January 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Elderly care | The diaries of a dead Helsinki woman reveal the inconsolable suffering of an elderly person in need of help

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

When the home shrunk into a prison, elderly Siiri sought help. The senseless obstacles recorded in his diary tell of worrying problems in a graying Finland.

“Sometimes I could wait in bed until 11 o’clock in the morning. Sometimes the nurses came in the evening as early as 8 pm to put me to sleep. So I lay alone in my bed sometimes for up to 14 hours in the same position from night to morning.”

In summer The end of Siiri’s life, who died in Helsinki, was full of anxiety, loneliness and inability to exercise.

Unfortunately, it is not exceptional. When it comes to, for example, elderly people’s access to non-urgent round-the-clock care, Helsinki is the worst in the country. This is evident from the latest statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). The problems of the elderly in home care are also strongly related to the national labor shortage.

#Elderly #care #diaries #dead #Helsinki #woman #reveal #inconsolable #suffering #elderly #person

See also  Named the danger of electric cars
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fisherman dies in Paredón Colorado, Sonora after shark attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result