Elderly care | Minister Lindén to the IS: Nursing allocation could perhaps be interpreted more flexibly

Joonas Könttä, MP from the center of the ruling party, demanded earlier on Tuesday that the tightening of the nursing ratio be postponed.

Family– and the Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) evaluate Ilta-Sanomthat nurse sizing could perhaps be interpreted more flexibly.

“Can the law be kept in force, but to some extent make it easier with interpretations?” Lindén said on Tuesday.

Now, enhanced service housing for the elderly must have at least 0.6 employees per customer. The requirement is to be tightened from the beginning of next April, so that there must be 0.7 employees per customer.

Government party center member of parliament Joonas Könttä insisted earlier on Tuesday that nurse sizing extortion would be postponed. He has submitted a written question to the government.

Lindén told IS that the situation of care for the elderly is so difficult that it is necessary to “look at all aspects, more than postponement”.

“At the moment, the dimensioning is 0.6. The next question might be, is it inconceivable that it would be 0.6 even a little bit longer.”

Government enacted a law tightening the nursing staffing to improve the care of the elderly. In 2020, there had to be 0.5 nurses per client.

Recently, however, the tightening of nursing staffing has attracted criticism because some of the players in the field and the opposition party of the coalition’s politicians has considered it as one of the reasons for hospital admissions to record-breaking traffic jams.

Due to the shortage of nurses, the number of nurses required by the nurse assessment has not been found for assisted living for the elderly. Dozens around the clock treatment facilities have had to be closed in Helsinki and Espoo.

Those in need of treatment pile up in emergency rooms.

“The question is which is ethically correct: treating a certain number of elderly people with sufficient personnel and quality, leaving some without care, or treating everyone a little worse,” said Lindén.

The center According to Köntä, the decision to postpone the tightening of nurse rationing is especially in the hands of the prime minister’s party Sdp.

“Raising the ratio of nurses is a beautiful idea, but the fact is that there is an acute shortage of nurses in Finland, and even money does not help if there are no workers. The situation of elderly care in particular is catastrophic. Due to the shortage of nurses, it has been completely impossible for both public and private operators to find workers, which has resulted in the only option being to close the departments of the nursing home in order not to break the law,” he states in the press release.

According to Köntä, the funding cuts of the 1990s and 2000s have eroded the Finnish healthcare system.