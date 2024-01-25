Older people are getting older and there are more and more of them. This double aging puts even more pressure on the growing staff shortage in healthcare. But no one seems to want to talk about that, says reporter Oscar Vermeer. Why is that so and above all: what is the solution?
Who will take care of the elderly?
Healthcare seems to be a taboo subject during election times
