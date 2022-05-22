Sinaloa.- In Sinaloa, the municipalities with more people living in poverty They are Culiacán, Ahome and Mazatlán, according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development (Coneval).

Needs

The level of poverty has increased with the covid-19 pandemicand this was detected by organizations that verified that low-income families resorted to asking for support, especially older adults.

Virginia Miranda Sánchez lives with her daughter and two grandchildren in the Miguel de la Madrid neighborhood. Since the pandemic began, she found it necessary to request support from the Culiacán Food Bank, since she no longer knew what to do to survive.

Her daughter is unemployed, she is too, but her grandchildren asked for food, so they found a way to give them even a little food. “The pandemic and the need that one has, paying rent, water, electricity and having to feed the family here they have one.”

Virginia has received the pantry from the Bank for more than a year, which gives her a break from the situation in which the pandemic put her.

Daniel Tapia Sánchez, director of the Culiacan Food Bankpointed out that, After the pandemic, the number of beneficiaries they had increased up to four times. From 15,000, almost 40,000 increased, in addition to the little more than 1,500 that are on the waiting list to receive the support that the Bank gives to citizens.

support demand

He mentioned that he is concerned that during the pandemic the case of older adults in extreme poverty increased, they have even tried to support them from the charity route.

The Bank receives 100 or more requests a day from low-income people living in extreme poverty, so they look for ways to help them immediately.

“We have neighborhoods in which there are perhaps 100 families with extreme poverty, but we have neighborhoods in which there is perhaps only one and we are going to go to that one and we are going to help them.”

Currently, the Food Bank is waiting to change its facilities to be able to store more food and be able to support more people, since the current space is not enough.

The positive

Support during the pandemic

Organizations came together and found a way to support families who were left in poverty because the pandemic left them without work and without a livelihood, it was very helpful for them.

the negative

Older adults more vulnerable

During the covid-19 pandemic, older adults with greater extreme poverty were detected in the state. For the most part, they were those who requested help from organizations.