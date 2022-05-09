Culiacán, Sinaloa.- An older adult man died. after being hit by a pickup truck, which collided with three parked cars and overturned on Sierra Madre Occidental street in the Cañadas neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Minutes before 9:00 p.m. this Sunday, a strong crash was reported where there were injured people, which required the presence of security elements.

Upon arrival at the scene, the elements of the Culiaca Municipal Policen they located a man on the asphalt without vital signs, for which they requested the presence of personnel from the Sinaloa State Prosecutor’s Office.

Regarding the facts, it was indicated that a gray Jeep Cherokee truck was circulating from east to west on Sierra Madre Occidental street and shortly before reaching the intersection with Guadalupe Victoria avenue, the driver lost control of the steering wheel for unknown reasons. crashes into three parked cars, runs over a man and ends up flipped on one side.

This is how the parked cars that were crashed were left | Photo: Luis Pérez/ Debate

According to the testimony of neighbors who witnessed the events, Mr. David Eleazar, 65 years old, apparently came from a small store when he was hit by the truck and died instantly, remaining approximately 10 meters from where he was.

Also, comment that The truck was allegedly driven at excessive speed. by a young man, apparently accompanied by a woman.

The parked cars that were hit were a white Sentra car, a gray Sentra car and a gray Honda car.

The identity of the person who was driving the van was not released, nor was he released if he was injured or detained to testify in the event.