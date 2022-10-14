Insultsyell out, mortifications towards the guests of a retirement home, “such as to create a climate of constant subordination and humiliation”. The carabinieri of the Nas of Milan have arrested five people for multiple aggravated maltreatments towards the elderly guests of a home, a social housing community for the elderly. The owner of the residential structure and four of his collaborators ended up in the house holdings.

The Pavia Public Prosecutor also issued a disqualification measure, against all the suspects, involving the “temporary suspension of the exercise of professional activities relating to personal assistance services”. The activity, coordinated by Dr. Giuliana Rizza, prosecutor of Pavia, is the result of investigations that made it possible to ascertain last summer “systematic and daily mistreatment“towards the elderly.

Some of the guests, the prosecutor noted, were also not “properly self-sufficient as would be required for that type of residential facility.” The surveys also revealed a total disinterest for thePower supplyfood safety,hygienesupervision and the medical needs of the same housed. Simultaneously with the execution of the precautionary measures, which took place with the support of the territorial weapon, the carabinieri of the Nas of Milan, together with the competent health authority, entrusted the elderly who were still guests of the structure to their respective families.