A family from Bari, who moved to Cremona 22 years ago, believes they are being stalked by their 82-year-old landlady and neighbor just because they are southerners. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the woman, among other things, allegedly wet the clothes hanging by the tenants and said the following sentences to them: “Go back to your ‘Beri'”, “Go to the South where maybe with your fellow men you per capita”, “Southerners of m…”, “Better to rent to the Chinese, Romanians or give it away”. The case ended up in court in Cremona: the 82-year-old, accused of persecutory acts, was indicted; the family, made up of husband, wife and 21-year-old daughter, joined the civil party in the preliminary hearing. The trial is set for July 7.

Always according to the newspaper, for 21 years, the tenants and the old woman had had excellent relations. But since 2022 something has changed. Between March 20 and July 1, the woman allegedly started insulting them, threatening them, barging into their apartment, complaining about the laundry hanging on the balcony.

The tenant wrote and sent a letter to the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro to tell him what happened and let off steam: “We are victims of stalking. It is not tolerable, nowadays, that we continue with the prejudice, that we denigrate and discriminate against people just because they are southerners, that the city of origin of a family that is always ‘punctual’ in fulfilling its duties and available for anything is despised”, he wrote the woman.

“Our Bari is enchanting. Hearing her name scorned contemptuously by those who don’t know her and for the sole purpose of hurting us so that we feel different was truly devastating. Proud to be from Bari ”, she added.