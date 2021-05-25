Bethesda has delayed Elder Scrolls Online’s next-gen update by a week.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced was due out 8th June, but will now launch 15th June, Bethesda said in a blog post.

“In an abundance of caution, we are moving the ESO: Console Enhanced launch out a week,” the company said.

“We are doing this so we are not launching Update 30 (Blackwood) at the same time as Console Enhanced and can give both our undivided attention.”

Blackwood is the Oblivion-themed chapter for The Elder Scrolls Online. It’s set 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and tasks players with uncovering the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes, the big bad boss of Oblivion.

Blackwood and Update 30 launch as planned on PC, Mac and Stadia on 1st June, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 8th June. The last-gen versions are of course playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S via backwards compatibility.

Eurogamer news cast: Do we give Nintendo’s bad business practices a free pass?

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced then launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on 15th June. It’s a free update for anyone who owns The Elder Scrolls Online already on a previous-gen console, and includes a 60fps performance mode, improved draw distance and improved load times.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Bethesda added, “but we want to ensure that everything launches smoothly during this very busy time. Thank you all for the ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Blackwood next month.”