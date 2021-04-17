If there is something in what the industry has changed, it is in its politics versus loot boxes, even offering free loot boxes in many of their games. And now Elder Scrolls Online will finally have free loot boxes. In general, it is a change that has been imposed among many developers and publishers, who have ended up eliminating them from the games completely or modifying their mechanics to make them more fair.
The creators of The Elder Scrolls Online stood their ground and only allowed Crown Crates to be randomly purchased for real money. Sure, THAT delivered a few free Crown Crates here and there, but usually you had to pay for them. However, Bethesda has announced that they are finally making changes that will allow players to earn Crown Crates strictly through play finally having the option of free loot boxes.
A future Elder Scrolls Online update will introduce Efforts, a new series of updated challenges that will reward players with gold, XP, and a new currency called Seals of Endeavor, which can be used to purchase any currently available Crown Crates. These are some of the things you may be asked to do as part of the Endeavor system. This radical change in Bethesda policies now allowing free loot boxes has fueled the search for the cause.
Many think it depends on the recent purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft. It would be the Redmond company that would have promoted the policy that all random items must be winnable in the game in some way, or what is the same, free loot boxes. Loot Box items can now be obtained through play. And therefore all items available through paid loot boxes in our games will also be available through unpaid per game opportunities.
