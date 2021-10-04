Elder Scrolls Online is a gold mine and is constantly expanding: after the Blackwood DLC in the summer, it will be added Deadlands which will take players to a new area in the domain of Mehrunes Dagon, the fiery lands of The Burn, travel to The Sever, a wilderness ravaged by storms and raging winds. Also you will find the city of Fargrave.

According to a post on The Elder Scrolls Online official website, Deadlands will be a “catastrophic conclusion” to the Gates of Oblivion adventure. Deadlands is scheduled to launch on November 1st for PC / Mac and Stadia, while console players will have to wait until November 16th. But there are more news, especially on the Ax of Oblivion lottery and the ongoing partnership with heavy metal band Trivium, which will allow one lucky fan to win a Mehrunes Dagon-style guitar.

The most important element, however, concerns the possibility of saving up to 50% on the Blackwood expansion and participating in the Bounties of Blackwood event before October 12, 2021. By doing so, you can unlock the Deadlands DLC for free.

Source: gamerant.com