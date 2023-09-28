Bethesda’s next fully fledged Elder Scrolls game might still be five-plus years away from release, but if you’re truly suffering from series withdrawal symptoms, the company has just unceremoniously shoved a Fallout Shelter-style Elder Scrolls game onto Google Play.

Ace spotted by IGNThe Elder Scrolls: Castles is now available to download, tasking players with managing their own, yes, castle through a steady process of room-by-room expansion, while also dealing with the whims of their kingdom – by deciding how to respond to their subjects’ requests, Reigns-style – at the same time.

Oh, and there’s a questing element too, in which players will need to create heroes, kit them out with gear, and send them into battle against “classic Elder Scrolls foes” in order to collect resources that’ll come in hand elsewhere.



“Oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne,” reads The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ official blurb. “Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?”

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is currently in early access according to its Google Play listing, but how long that might last is anyone’s guess given the general paucity of information on the game right now. Still, if free-to-play dynasty building sounds like something you might enjoy, have at.



Questing and a more hands-on approach to dealing with subjects are featured.

Could The Elder Scrolls: Castles be one of the multiple mysterious free-to-play mobile games listed as being in development at Bethesda in last week’s Microsoft leak? Perhaps!