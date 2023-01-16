The ambitious and long-awaited Skyblivion fan modding project will release by 2025 “at the latest”, its team has now said.

Skyblivion – a bid to add the world of Oblivion into Skyrim – has now been in development for a decade. Progress has been slow, but steady – with numerous videos released over the years showing work underway.

The latest, which you can see below, is also designed to be a call to arms to other fans who might like to help. With additional support, Skyblivion’s team hopes that 2025 date can be beaten.

The Elder Scrolls Skyblivion – currently coming 2025.

“Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project,” the trailer’s description reads. “Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime devs years to make.

“Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest. We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimate.”

Back in 2017, the team estimated a “beta or full release” would be ready by 2018. In 2019, it was claimed to be in the “final stages” of development. Will it actually make 2025? Whether it does or doesn’t, it still seems likely to beat The Elder Scrolls 6 to the punch.