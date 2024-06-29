Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree as is easy to imagine from the name, is linked to Shadow Tree which takes the place of the Mother Tree of the base game. In Italian however her name is a little too direct and explicit and she loses the linguist finesse of the English version.

The English version of Elden Ring’s Shadow Tree

Expires it is a particular term. Streamer DrDeComposing – who is known for completing the base game using a saxophone – analyzed the word and explained that in Old English “sc” is pronounced like the modern “sh”, so Scadutree is actually pronounced Shadutree. In other words Shadu-tree, or Shadow – Tree. Many have only discovered in this way what the correct pronunciation of the English term is.

Even more precisely, although Scadu is not a real word, it is credible that it derived from Sceadu in Old English, which later became Schadowe in Middle English and finally Shadow in Modern English.

It is also not news that the terms used for trees originate from Old English. For example, Haligtree is based on the word that later became “holy”. In fact in Italian it is called Sacred Tree. Erdtree, on the other hand, is based on the term that later became Earth, so technically it is called Earth Tree (in Italian it is Mother Tree, like Mother Earth if you want). This also creates a trio of meanings: the three trees represent the sacred (which can be understood as paradise), the earth (i.e. the plane of life) and the shadow (understood as the underworld or of the dead, an interpretation supported by the fact that plot the Shadow lands are ends all that is dead).

In Italian some of the meanings remain, but in English the linguistic game is much more elaborate and interestingfor this reason we wanted to share it with you.

If these language games don’t help you get through the DLC, know that the creator of Elden Ring also says he “sucks” at video games and needs all the help he can get. So don’t be too hard on yourself.