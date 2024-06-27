Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree has reached 5m sales worldwide, in just three days of release.

Earlier this month, Elden Ring had shipped 25m units, meaning 20 percent of all players have already jumped back in for the DLC in its opening weekend.

“To the many who tread the path left by Kindly Miquella, we extend our heartfelt gratitude,” reads a social post to celebrate.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch TrailerWatch on YouTube



Let’s just hope all those who bought the DLC have actually been able to access it – as it requires killing two specific bosses in the base game which, as per Steam records earlier in June, only 37.8 percent of players had managed.

A quick check on Steam now shows 40.3 percent of players have the necessary achievement, so Tarnisheds has been busy.

Shadow of the Erdtree has received plenty of praise, as well as criticism from critics and players alike in part for its high difficulty.

One returning player is Let Me Solo Her, who’s back with a new name to kill one of the DLC’s toughest bosses.