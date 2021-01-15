The ambitious FromSoftware project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin seems to be slowly but surely approaching. Since its presentation at E3 2019, the information has been very scarce, but thanks to the alleged leaks, our desire to know more about Elden Ring has only been increasing. As you well know, a reputed insider pointed out several weeks ago that the Elder Ring release date It might take a while, but we’d have a new trailer soon which should reveal the official date.

We believe that its development should be in the final phases, since in addition to having a launch scheduled for 2021, we must remind you that Phil Spencer has already played Elden Ring, giving a verdict more than exciting. But now, while we are still waiting for new details, artist Gabriel Björk Stiernström has revealed new concept art from Elden Ring, thus sharing his experience working with FromSoftware via ArtStation.

The date of the next Elden Ring trailer and new images are filtered

At Elden Ring subreddit, Stiernström commented extensively on what it was like to work for FromSoftware when making the concept arts for Elden Ring, which were focused on what we could witness in their first official trailer. Additionally, the artist mentioned that he didn’t know what game he was working on until he saw it announced at E3 2019.