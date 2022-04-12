Elden Ring’s late-game bosses are tough, so what better way to ease the pain of FromSoftware latest epic than by cutting out the middle man and getting one boss to fight another boss on your behalf? We’ve already had one such showdown before, pitting Malenia against Starcourge Radahn (and his pal Leonard the horse), and the victor of that skirmish is now back, this time taking on Maliketh, the Black Blade.

This latest battle of Elden Ring’s elite comes courtesy of the Garden of Eyesthe same modder that bought Malenia face to face with Radahn (and that also pitted Bloodborne’s Lady Maria against Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu), this time promising the “ultimate battle of the Shardbearers” and delivering a whole lot of pyrotechnics as the two fight it out.

Those who’ve yet to enter the gauntlet of carefully curated misery that makes up Elden Ring’s final stretch will obviously want to steer clear of Garden of Eyes’ latest head-to-head for obvious spoiler reasons, but those eager to see who reigns victorious this time around simply need to watch the video below.

As modders continue to muck around with Elden Ring’s innards, the results are getting increasingly fanciful. Already we’ve seen the likes of an adjustable difficulty mod, one that adds a transmog system, and another that introduces the mandatory Thomas the Tank Engine. More recently though, we’ve seen the Elden Ring’s Lands Between getting a gorgeous isometric, tilt-shift makeover.

It’s not just modders finding new ways to put Elden Ring through its peace, either. Enterprising players have already managed to get the speedrun record for a play through down to a staggering nine minutes, while other creative sorts have successfully butt stomped their way to victory, improvised their own mech suits, and even beat out some bosses with a banana.