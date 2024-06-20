With one hand FromSoftware giveth (a goat-horse in a more opportune location, in this instance) and with the other it taketh away; Elden Ring’s newly released 1.12 update has introduced a bug that can break things on Steam Deck – but From says it’s looking into it.

As detailed over on the developer’s social media feed, leaving Elden Ring inactive for too long on Steam Deck renders the game unplayable in some instances – southing you’ll probably want to be mindful of if you need to wander off and punch something, or have a little cry.

“A Steam Deck related issue has been identified and a hotfix is ​​being worked on,” FromSoftware wrote on X. “Leaving your Steam Deck inactive for more than five minutes may stop the game from accepting inputs. We apologize for inconvenience.” For what it’s worth, I left Elden Ring running for multiple five-minute windows in the interests of science and had no problem summarizing the game each time – so it’s possible this isn’t an especially popular issue.

As for when a fix is ​​likely, that’s currently unclear, with FromSoftware only saying, “The date and time of the hotfix will be announced separately.”

Replies to From’s announcement also include multiple reports of Steam Deck users being blocked from online after receiving a message announcing, “Inappropriate activity detected.” The publisher is yet to acknowledge these reports, but hopefully concerned player will have more news soon.

In other Elden Ring news, its hugely anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is currently approximately 23 minutes away from releasing. I’m now going to close my laptop, sit on the sofa, and stare at Steam until it arrives. Goodbye!