PUREARTS wrote : “Without Light, you have waited long enough. Our first Elden Ring-themed collectible will release in February 2024. Stay tuned for further details.”

The information of collaboration between PUREARTS and Elden Ring was shared on Twitter, as you can see below.

PUREARTS a company that makes collectible action figures, has announced that its first will arrive in February 2024 collaboration with Elden Ring . For the moment there are no other details, but this announcement has started to give fans hope again that FromSoftware's action role-playing game will receive its own Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Still February 2024

The artwork for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The fact that a collaboration between PUREARTS and Elden Ring has been announced, in itself, doesn't mean much, but it is the date to push fans to think that there is something behind it.

In fact, we remind you that, according to a leak, Thrustmaster is about to distribute Elden Ring-themed controllers, precisely in February 2024. documents emerged online the expansion is stated to be coming along with the controllers.

February 2024 it is also the anniversary month of Elden Ring and therefore many continue to hope that Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled for that month.

As already mentioned previously, nothing has been revealed about this expansion, if not the artwork you see above. There is always the (remote?) possibility that FromSoftware will suddenly reveal and publish the content of Elden Ring, but considering the importance of the expansion for Bandai Namco (Elden Ring is one of the publisher's most successful games) it is credible that prefer to take the time to advertise it well.

All we have left is wait for to find out how things will go.

Finally, we leave you with the details of the most recent Elden Ring update: here's what it really does.