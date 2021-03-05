FromSoftware’s ambitious project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin has been on everyone’s lips for several days, as they would have Leaked Various Sequences From The Next Elden Ring Trailer, the culaes have raised many expectations among the fans of this acclaimed title that could be released this same 2021. Now, while the fans wait for Bandai Namco to officially reveal all the leaked content of these days, new rumors coming from an acquaintance leaker would have indicated that Elden Ring would have an online multiplayer and other characteristics similar to the Souls.
Jeff Grub has reaffirmed that there will be news about Elden Ring this month, where we could see through a Bandai Namco event details such as those that Omnipotent has shared via Resetera, who has proven to be a most reliable leaker in the past. In this case, talk about what Elden Ring would have an online multiplayer and PVP, in the company of a character creation and class system similar to what we have seen in the Souls.
Elden Ring will use the same system that has been used in all Souls games so far. Starting classes, but beyond that you can do whatever. Elden Ring will feature PvP and online multiplayer features.
Elden Ring seems to be in the final stages of development, but its release date could be delayed, going on to launch sometime during 2022. Now we just have to keep waiting for the new information about Elden Ring to be revealed and let us clear its date of departure and the platforms on which it will be available among other things.
Phil Spencer has already played Elden Ring
