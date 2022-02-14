A developer of Rockstar gave us a glimpse of what a possible could be Elden Ring moved by Unreal Engine 5.

More specifically, the Rockstar designer Jonathon Gregory Bick posted on his ArtStation profile some experiments made using the new tools of Unreal Engine 5 and offered us a glimpse into the soulslikes of the future.

In the images, which do not refer to any developing game, you will easily notice influences from games like Elden Ring. We see the typical knight embarking on his journey to restore order in a world dominated by darkness and chaos.

The different architectures and biomes are also reminiscent of titles like Elden Ring or Dragon Age.

It’s just a concept, but UE5’s new technology bodes well for the soulslike of the future.

In the meantime, we remind you that Elden Ring will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 25th.

Source: Artstation.