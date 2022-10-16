Elden Ring’s latest update, patch 1.07, completely changed the game balance, adding completely different scaling for PvP. But there’s also something else that the FromSoftware community hasn’t missed.

The dataminer, very active on the front of the work, have in fact discovered that the update has also concerned some strings of code associated with the different areas that make up the Interregnum, discovering references to areas that at the moment do not exist within the game.

To be clear, two particular keys have been found in the code ending with “m20” and “m45”. Storm Storm Castle, for example, is referred to as “m10”, and while all known areas have an in-game reference, these two new strings do not correspond to any known areas.

The IDs are m20 and m45. Notably, IDs can imply what kind of area a map is. m30 maps are side dungeons, m60 is the overworld, and the “main” areas are currently m10 through m19, which means m20 could be a Legacy Dungeon. m45 is interesting because there are no maps in that range. https://t.co/uaN2nXC4eD pic.twitter.com/Wdv2ybW9BA – Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) October 13, 2022

This means that these m20 and m45 represent two currently unpublished maps of Elden Ring, and some dataminers claim that they are either Legacy Dungeons (given the similarity with the other nomenclatures) or macro zones linked to the first Elden Ring DLC.

More cautious, however, other users convinced that they will finally open the arenas present in the work, finally inaugurating a sort of competitive PvP within the big giants.

In any case, the arrival of Elden Ring expansions is practically already confirmed (obviously missing an official confirmation), given that Bandai Namco has stated that they want to support the work for years. We’ll probably find out more at The Game Awards.